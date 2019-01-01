Blow for Man Utd as Rashford limps out of West Ham clash

The striker walked off after an hour of United's clash with West Ham on Sunday, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer severely short of attacking options

have been hit with a severe injury blow as Marcus Rashford limped out of their Premier League clash at West Ham on Sunday.

The 21-year-old went down off the ball after making a run in behind the defence with an hour played, and appeared to be holding his thigh as he trudged from the pitch in clear distress.

He was replaced by Jesse Lingard, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood left out of the squad after his goal against Astana in the .

With Anthony Martial already out of contention, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left severely short of attacking options following the summer exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to .

