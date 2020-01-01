Bhaichung Bhutia - Sahal Abdul Samad can be a great goalscoring midfielder

The legendary footballer heaped praises on the young Indian players who impressed him during the ISL 2019-20 season...

Former Indian national team captain Bhaichung Bhutia was all praise for young Indian players like Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan and Sahal Abdul Samad during a live Instagram chat with the (ISL).

Bhutia particularly praised ’s Brandon Fernandes and suggested that the FC Goa star's style of play impressed him.

“They (young players) have been outstanding this season. One player that caught my attention is Brandon and what he did with FC Goa. It also has to do with the way the team has played. They played a good brand of football,” said Bhutia about the Goan midfielder’s performance in the ISL last season which helped FC Goa qualify for the AFC group stage.

The Sikkimese Sniper also had words of encouragement for 's Anirudh Thapa, ' Sahal Abdul Samad and 's Ashique Kuruniyan.

He continued, “But you can’t forget Thapa who has been brilliant for the national team. Another player I admire is Sahal. He’s a great talent. We did not get to see much of his game (last season). But from what I’ve seen, I think he’s one player who we need to keep an eye on. With more matches, Ashique (Kuruniyan) is also going to be a better player. He battled injury and came back. He has the speed and ability to get past players.”

The former star also spoke about the players he thinks can lead the national team once Sunil Chhetri decides to hang his boots.

“I think there are two players who can lead the team after (Sunil) Chhetri- (Sandesh) Jhingan and Gurpreet (Sandhu). In terms of scoring, I think Sahal can come and fit in. I think he is playing more as a central attacking midfielder and a withdrawn striker. I think once he starts scoring goals, he will get the confidence to be a great finisher.”