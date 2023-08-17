Who's been the best player at the Women's World Cup? Alex Greenwood and Linda Caicedo among the top five picks on INDIVISA's Table Talk brought to you by Venus

INDIVISA's Table Talk show debate the top five players at this summer's tournament as England prepare to meet Spain in Sunday's final.

The Women's World Cup is fast drawing to a close and with just two games left this weekend, there's no better time to reflect on some of the brilliant performances we've seen in Australia and New Zealand.

That's exactly what INDIVISA's Table Talk show, brought to you by Venus, have done, picking out their five best players from four incredible weeks of action.

Unsurprisingly there's an England star first up, with defender Alex Greenwood making the cut after helping lead the Lionesses into Sunday's final with a series of superb defensive displays.

Sarina Wiegman's side will face Spain for the trophy, and Aitana Bonmati rightfully features in Table Talk's top five after playing a pivotal role in her side's impressive run to this weekend's showpiece.

Colombia's ridiculously-talented Linda Caicedo is a no-brainer of a pick after showing the talent which earned her a move to Real Madrid before the South Americans were dumped out by England at the quarter-final stage.

To find out who else made the cut for Moyo, Sara and Lauren, simply watch the clip above.

