'We are going through' - Bernardo Silva makes bold prediction after Man City see off Bayern Munich to book Champions League semi-final date with Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva is confident Manchester City will go through to the Champions League final by beating Real Madrid in the last four of the competition.

City beat Bayern 4-1 on aggregate

Through to semis for third time in row

Can get revenge against Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? City played out a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday, ensuring they go through with a 4-1 aggregate victory. The win sets up a semi-final tie against Madrid, giving City the chance to get revenge against the Spanish side, who beat them at the same stage last year in dramatic circumstances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Silva fancies his team's chances of overcoming Carlo Ancelotti's men in the final four, telling BT Sport: "We will go for it definitely. We always go for it but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we are going through."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in a row, having crashed out at the same stage in the previous two years.

Silva added: "We struggled until February because we couldn't get in that usual run we had before of winning 10-15 games in a row but now we are very consistent, we feel we have a chance in every competition and we are going for them.

"We are at that point of the season where if you drop your performance in one game you are out of a competition. It is going to be tough but we are going to work very hard to bring some titles home."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The first leg of the semi-final tie will be played in the second week of May. First up for City, however, is an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United on Saturday.