Benzema reunion? Al-Ittihad line up ambitious swoop for Man Utd defender Varane

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly being pursued by Al-Ittihad, which would seem him reunite with Karim Benzema.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sports Zone, the Saudi Pro League side have been in touch with the player's entourage over a potential move to the club, which would see him again share the dressing room with former Real Madrid teammate Benzema and compatriot N'Golo Kante.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Kante and Benzema have engaged with their fellow French player and have tried to convince him to shift base to the Middle East. However, Varane has reportedly turned down their approach as he wants to continue in Europe for at least one more season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Varane remains a key figure in Erik ten Hag's defensive setup along with Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez and even bagged the winner in United's Premier League opener against Wolves at Old Trafford. He is convinced that he can contribute significantly to United's pursuit of silverware this season and play a crucial role in the Champions League which is undoubtedly another reason to rebuff Saudi interest.

WHAT NEXT? With his current contract extending until 2026, Varane's commitment to the Red Devils' is unwavering. He will be back in action Saturday evening against Tottenham in a Premier League encounter.