'Benzema is our No. 9' - Ancelotti confirms striker will stay at Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Karim Benzema will stay at the club for the 2024 season with his deal due to expire in June.

Benzema due to sign new Madrid deal

Current contract expires in June

Nine goals in 12 La Liga starts this year

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema's current contract ends at the end of this season, but the player has given no indication that he plans on leaving. Ancelotti has offered an update on the situation and is expecting to have the Frenchman in his squad next season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti backed his star man to continue to provide for at least another year, and stressed that his expiring deal is nothing to worry about

"It is a subject that must be discussed calmly. Karim's age and Karim's performance must be taken into account," Ancelotti said at a press conference. "Benzema is our number nine. After the World Cup he is doing very well and I think next season, too, he will do very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, has been a crucial part of Madrid's success in recent years. And he's continued his form this year, scoring nine times in 12 La Liga starts.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is expected to pen a new contract that will keep him at the club next year.