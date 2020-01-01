Bennacer: Ibrahimovic is demanding at AC Milan

The Algerian midfielder is relishing the chance of playing alongside the 38-year-old striker who he described as a great player

midfielder Ismael Benncaer disclosed Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a player who constantly demands more from his teammates.

The former and forward joined Bennacer in Stefano Pioli's side in January following his return to San Siro from outfit on a free transfer.

Aside from his contribution of three goals and an assist in nine games, Ibrahimovic’s demands in training have been described as ‘unbelievable' by the 2019 Player of the Tournament.

"He talks to me a lot. It is the first time that I have really met a great, great player, who has not ended his career, who has a lot of trophies," Bennacer told RMC Sport.

“The requirement he has is unbelievable. I’ve never seen that. Sometimes he abuses a little. For example, I’ll give him a pass. If he loses the ball, it's going to be my fault. Or if I dribble a player to pass to him, he'll say, faster, faster.

“He is 38 years old, I respect him. I know that in everything he is going to tell me, there are things to take and others to leave.

“He makes people laugh too. He speaks a little French, and he's a great guy who does a lot of good."

Bennacer recalled Ibrahimovic's reaction in the dressing room following Milan’s 1-0 win over in .

Ante Rebic’s first-hallf effort separated both teams but the38-year-old was frustrated by the team’s missed chances in the game.

​​"Against Torino, we won 1-0 at half time. He was not happy," the 22-year-old continued.

"He was really pissed off, he was screaming. It was a crazy thing. We had missed a lot of opportunities. He said 'Today, we win, it's a team within our reach' because he has experience, the coach allowed him to express himself."

Bennacer is currently the most booked player in the Italian top-flight this season with 12 yellow cards in 19 appearances.

He will be hoping to make his mark when AC Milan host for Sunday's Serie A fixture.