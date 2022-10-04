Benfica vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will take on Benfica in their third 2022-23 Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. Lionel Messi's team will be looking to extend their impressive start to the season and are yet to lose a game.
Christophe Galtier's team has won both their Group H matches so far. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as the Ligue 1 champions opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Juventus before they eased past Maccabi Haifa 3-1.
Benfica have also had a brilliant start to their European campaign with two wins from as many games. They first defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 before a stunning victory over Juventus on the second matchday.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game between Benfica and PSG on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Benfica vs PSG date & kick-off time
Game:
Benfica vs PSG
Date:
October 5, 2022
Kick-off:
8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 6)
Venue:
Estadio da Luz
Stream:
How to watch Benfica vs PSG on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the US can also watch the game live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Benfica and PSG in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
BT Sport 4
BT Sport website/app
India
Sony SIX SD & HD
SonyLIV
Benfica squad & team news
Morato continues to be sidelined for Benfica but Roger Schmidt will be glad to welcome back Joao Victor and Lucas Verissimo into the starting lineup.
The young Antonio Silva will be paired alongside Nicolas Otamendi in defence. In the final third, Julian Draxler could also be looking at some minutes against his former club.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Leite, Vlachodimos
Defenders
Gilberto, Grimaldo, Bah, Ristic, Brooks, Otamendi, Antonio
Midfielders
Aursnes, Fernandez, Mario, Chiquinho, Dias, Florentino
Forwards
Neres, Goncalves, Pinho, Silva, Musa, Ramos, Draxler, Moreira
PSG squad and team news
PSG has confirmed that Renato Sanches will not be travelling with the squad due to a niggle in his right adductor.
Presnel Kimpembe, who has been a long-term injury concern, will not be part of the mid-week fixture against Benfica.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma, Navas
Defender
Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele
Midfielders
Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz
Forwards
Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, Ekitike