Benfica vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Benfica vs PSG on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

PSG will take on Benfica in their third 2022-23 Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. Lionel Messi's team will be looking to extend their impressive start to the season and are yet to lose a game.

Christophe Galtier's team has won both their Group H matches so far. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as the Ligue 1 champions opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Juventus before they eased past Maccabi Haifa 3-1.

Benfica have also had a brilliant start to their European campaign with two wins from as many games. They first defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 before a stunning victory over Juventus on the second matchday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game between Benfica and PSG on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Benfica vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Benfica vs PSG Date: October 5, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 6) Venue: Estadio da Luz Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Benfica vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Benfica and PSG in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app India Sony SIX SD & HD SonyLIV

Benfica squad & team news

Morato continues to be sidelined for Benfica but Roger Schmidt will be glad to welcome back Joao Victor and Lucas Verissimo into the starting lineup.

The young Antonio Silva will be paired alongside Nicolas Otamendi in defence. In the final third, Julian Draxler could also be looking at some minutes against his former club.

Position Players Goalkeepers Leite, Vlachodimos Defenders Gilberto, Grimaldo, Bah, Ristic, Brooks, Otamendi, Antonio Midfielders Aursnes, Fernandez, Mario, Chiquinho, Dias, Florentino Forwards Neres, Goncalves, Pinho, Silva, Musa, Ramos, Draxler, Moreira

PSG squad and team news

PSG has confirmed that Renato Sanches will not be travelling with the squad due to a niggle in his right adductor.

Presnel Kimpembe, who has been a long-term injury concern, will not be part of the mid-week fixture against Benfica.