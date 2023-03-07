Benfica vs Club Brugge: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Benfica take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.
The Portuguese giants picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over the Belgians in the first leg courtesy of Joao Mario and David Neres strikes. Since then, they have won three matches back-to-back in the Primeira Liga and currently have an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
Club Brugge, on the other hand, have registered just one win in the last three league matches and are currently fourth in the Belgian Pro League with 46 points from 28 games.
Benfica vs Club Brugge date & kick-off time
Game:
Benfica vs Club Brugge
Date:
March 7, 2023
Kick-off:
3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (March 8)
Venue:
Estadio da Luz
How to watch Benfica vs Club Brugge on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed on fuboTV and Paramount+ and ViX or VIX+.
The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed on the BT Sport app and BTSport.com in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, VIX+
UK
BT Sport 2
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil) & Sony Ten 4 HD (Telugu)
Sony LIV
|Malaysia & Singapore
|N/A
|beIN Sports Connect Malaysia / beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Benfica team news & squad
Benfica's Mihailo Ristic and Julian Draxler will miss the tie due to muscle and ankle injuries respectively but the good news is that Chiquinho, Alexander Bah and Goncalo Guedes should return after brief injury layoffs.
Benfica possible XI: Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, A. Silva, Grimaldo; Aursnes, Florentino; Mario, R. Silva, Neres; Ramos
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Soares, Gomes, Vlachodimos
Defenders
Gilberto, Grimaldo, Verissimo, Bah, Otamendi, A. Silva, Morato
Midfielders
Neres, Aursnes, Guedes, Mario, Schjelderup, Chiquinho, R. Silva, Florentino, Neves, Moreira
Forwards
Tengstedt, Musa, Ramos
Club Brugge team news & squad
Club Brugge will be without the services of Jack Hendry and Andreas Skov Olsen due to injury.
Club Brugge possible XI: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Odoi, Onyedika; Buchanan, Vanaken, Lang; Jutgla
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mignolet, Shinton, Lammens
Defenders
Sobol, Ordonez, Odoi, Meijer, Boyata, Mechele, Mata, Hautekiet, Sylla
Midfielders
Balanta, Otasowie, Sowah, Vanaken, Vormer, Rits, Nielsen, Audoor, Sandra
Forwards
Jutgla, Lang, Larin, Buchanan, Perez, Nusa, Yaremchuk