Benfica vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Barcelona will aim for their sixth Champions League league phase win on the spin when they take on Benfica at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday (local time).

Sitting three points behind leaders Liverpool, Hansi Flick's men registered a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Benfica played out a goalless draw at home against Bologna in their previous European fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Benfica vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio da Luz

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, January 22, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica boss Bruno Lage will be sweating on the availability of Angel Di Maria, while Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are sure misses through injury.

In Di Maria's possible absence, Kerem Akturkoglu is likely to be joined by Vangelis Pavlidis up front.

Barcelona team news

Midfielder Dani Olmo picked up a muscle injury over the weekend, joining Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Inigo Martinez on the treatment table.

On the other hand, Marc Casado is expected to be available for selection despite his recent substitution. So it could be an unchanged lineup from Saturday's Getafe draw, with Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong continuing as options from the bench.

