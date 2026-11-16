'Should've been a bigger margin of goals!' - Ben White hails 'incredible' England display as Three Lions stun Spain to end historic unbeaten streak

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Arsenal defender Ben White was left beaming after England secured a historic 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid on Sunday night. Despite a late scare following a red card for Elliot Anderson, the Three Lions produced a clinical display to end the hosts' long-standing unbeaten streak at home.

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Three Lions survive late scare in Madrid thriller

England stormed into a 3-0 lead during their Nations League clash in the Spanish capital. Harry Kane and Ezri Konsa struck before Ben White netted in the 58th minute, finishing off a move started by Kane and threaded through by Jude Bellingham.

The match swung in the second half when Elliot Anderson received a red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. Spain capitalised through Mikel Oyarzabal's resulting penalty and a Nico Williams strike to spark a tense finale, yet England held firm to claim victory.

White hails England composure after Anderson dismissal

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the final whistle, White felt the scoreline could have been even more emphatic: "It was pretty incredible. From start to finish everyone did so well. Probably should have been a bigger margin of goals but honestly incredible performance.

"Obviously, everything doesn't go to plan in football. It's about these moments where you react and stay together, and that's what we did tonight."

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White also reflected on his goal and the red card turning point: "Amazing pass from Jude and slotted it away nice. It's all about moments, obviously it was a big one when we got the red card. I've not seen it back."

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Asked about England's huddle after going a man down, he explained: "Just stay calm, when you're one down it becomes more difficult and things change so it was all about managing that."

Statement win halts Spain's 43-match unbeaten run

Toppling Spain in Madrid represents a landmark Nations League result for the Three Lions. The hosts entered the fixture boasting a 43-match unbeaten run, making England's ability to breach their defence three times inside an hour all the more striking.

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Beyond the sharp link-up play between Kane, Bellingham, and White, the evening showed genuine defensive grit. Surviving late goals from Oyarzabal and Williams while a man down underlines the growing resilience within the squad.

Building momentum ahead of Nations League quarter-finals

The victory sends England top of their Nations League group, leapfrogging Spain in the standings. Both nations now advance to the quarter-finals, with the Three Lions carrying decisive momentum into the knockout stage.

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Having proved they can dismantle elite opposition and weather fierce late pressure with 10 men away from home, England have set a high standard for the last eight.