Ex-Wrexham & England goalkeeper Ben Foster shares outrageous Danny Rose claim about Tottenham's 'impossible' bonus structure under Daniel Levy

Ben Foster revealed what former Tottenham defender Danny Rose told him about the club's 'impossible' bonus structure set by Daniel Levy.

Tottenham's 'impossible' bonus structure

Foster reveals what Rose told him

Spurs had to beat 'Top 6' team comprehensively

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Wrexham and England goalkeeper claimed that his ex-Three Lions and Watford teammate Rose had once told him how it was impossible to achieve Tottenham Hotspurs' bonus structure. In order to get a bonus, Spurs players had to register a comprehensive win against a 'Top six' team and that wins by a margin of one goal were not good enough for chairman Levy.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on an episode of Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast, Foster said, "One of the lads, Danny Rose, was at Tottenham and Daniel Levy is so famously known for being tight and being an absolute businessman, brutal, ruthless businessman. Apparently, their bonus schedule, their bonus payments were almost impossible to achieve, almost impossible.

"To actually get paid a bonus, you would only get it for beating one of the big boys, one of the top six teams. So you're talking a Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and apparently, I swear on my life, this is what he said to me, you've got to beat them by two clear goals as well. [1-0] it's not enough mate, you ain't getting that bonus. Winning games, they expect you to win games as Tottenham manager, at Tottenham apparently."

He added, "To get the bonus you have to obliterate your opponent. You have to beat Man City 2-0, 3-0 to get that bonus payment which is bonkers. I was saying 'Rosey, there's no chance, that's impossible'. He was just saying 'I know Fozzy, I know'. He said there was one time they were winning 2-0 and in the last minute they conceded a goal and everyone was looking at each other thinking 'OK come on lads we've missed out on the bonus', and they've still won the big game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rose, who represented the England national team between 2016 to 2019, played at Tottenham for 14 years before leaving for Watford in 2021. Foster, on the other hand, announced his retirement last month, just five games into Wrexham’s 2023-24 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Ange Postecoglou's side will be next seen in action on Saturday against Sheffield United in the Premier League.