'Ben Chilwell said you're going to Manchester United!' - Smiling Mason Mount reacts as reporter awkwardly mentions Chelsea transfer exit

Mason Mount refused to give a proper answer when awkwardly asked about his potential transfer from Chelsea at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Mount responds to Chelsea exit talks

Was in attendance at the Spanish Grand Prix

Linked with a move to Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? Mason Mount was in attendance at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday along with Chelsea team-mates Ben Chilwell and Reece James when a reporter awkwardly told him that Chilwell said that he is moving to Manchester United in the summer. The England midfielder smiled and looked away before switching his focus to the race that was about to take place in Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount said: "I'm here to just enjoy this race today, it's an amazing day, can't wait to watch it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell and James were also asked about Mount's future, with the former revealing Mount to be his 'best friend', while James claimed that Mount's departure would make everyone at Chelsea sad.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MASON MOUNT? Mount is yet to take a decision on his future at Chelsea but has refused to sign a new contract extension on multiple occasions during the 2022-23 season. His current contract expires in 2024 and Chelsea currently value him at around £70 million ($87m). Manchester United, meanwhile, could make their move as they look to improve their squad in the summer, with reports suggesting the England man has already agreed personal terms.