Manchester United legend Beckham increases stake in MLS franchise Inter Miami

Manchester United legend David Beckham has increased his stake in Inter Miami, with the former England captain saying he is "more committed than ever" to the MLS franchise.

Beckham is a co-owner of the Florida-based outfit but, along with Mas brothers Jorge and Jose, has taken on even greater control after finalising the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.

Inter Miami have also announced that Ares Management has "joined the club as a preferred equity investor".

What has been said?

Beckham told the club's official website: "We are immensely proud of the progress we’ve made over the past year and a half in Major League Soccer, and we are grateful to have had Marcelo and Masayoshi with us for the first part of our journey.

"I am more committed than ever to working with my partners and friends Jorge and Jose to build a lasting legacy, developing youth players from our academy, competing for championships regularly, and most importantly, rooting ourselves into the DNA of our community and South Florida."

Jorge Mas, who is CEO and managing owner at the DRV PNK Stadium, added on changes behind the scenes: "This is an important milestone for Inter Miami, and we thank Marcelo and Masayoshi for believing in bringing a team to South Florida.

"As we look toward the future, these ownership changes underscore mine, my brother Jose’s and David’s deep belief and commitment to the success of our football club.

"On the field, we firmly believe we are building the right culture and processes to lift trophies, and off the field, we will continue to harness the power of football to do positive things through our partnerships and our community efforts. We look forward to welcoming Ares as a strategic investor and together grow Inter Miami."

How are Inter Miami getting on in 2021?

Despite ambitious plans on and off the field, Inter Miami got off to a slow start in 2021.

Pressure began to build on manager Phil Neville as a result, with the ex-Manchester United and England star seeing questions asked of his ongoing presence.

However, a six-game unbeaten run is being enjoyed at present - while only one defeat has been suffered since a humbling 5-0 reversal against New England Revolution on July 22.

Inter Miami are now up to eighth in the Eastern Conference, one place and one point outside the play-offs.

