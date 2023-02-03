Beckham picks Messi over fellow Man Utd icon Ronaldo as player he most likes to watch

David Beckham has picked Lionel Messi over fellow legendary Manchester United No.7 Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he most likes to watch.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England captain, who is now a co-owner at MLS side Inter Miami, passed on his iconic shirt at Old Trafford on to the Portuguese superstar in 2003 when he made a move to Real Madrid. Beckham has always spoken fondly of Ronaldo, but it is seven-time Ballon d’Or winner – and now World Cup winner – Messi that gives the ex-Red Devils winger the most enjoyment when catching him in action.

WHAT THEY SAID: Beckham has told ESPN Argentina when asked which player he admires the most: “It has to be Messi. I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father. I love him because he’s a great personality, a character. He’s a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion. He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi inspired Argentina to glory at Qatar 2022, allowing him to complete a remarkable medal collection, with the 35-year-old now hinting that he could prolong his international playing career through to the 2026 finals that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

WHAT NEXT? Beckham will be hoping to see Messi play on for many more years, while the same can be said for Ronaldo, who is now in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr at 37 years of age but is showing no sign of slowing down and could be another to remain at the highest level beyond his 40th birthday.