Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich will welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday (AEDT).

The German giants defeated Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate, while the 14-time UCL winners overcame Manchester City 4-3 on penalties in the last-eight.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, May 1, in Australia.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Left-back Alphonso Davies is back serving his one-match suspension.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel remains without the injury absentees Sacha Boey, Gabriel Marusic, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman, while Jamal Musiala, Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt emerge as doubts.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will welcome back Jude Bellingham after resting the midfielder in Friday's 1-0 league win over Real Sociedad.

Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are also expected to be available for selection after recovering from their own setbacks, but Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.

With Dani Carvajal out suspended for the first leg tie, Lucas Vazquez is in line to start at right-back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 20, 2019 Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid International Champions Cup May 1, 2018 Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League April 25, 2018 Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League April 18, 2017 Real Madrid 4-2 AET Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League April 12, 2017 Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

