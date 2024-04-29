Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

Bayern Munich will welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday (AEDT).
▶ Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
The German giants defeated Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate, while the 14-time UCL winners overcame Manchester City 4-3 on penalties in the last-eight.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, May 1, in Australia.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
Left-back Alphonso Davies is back serving his one-match suspension.
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel remains without the injury absentees Sacha Boey, Gabriel Marusic, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman, while Jamal Musiala, Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt emerge as doubts.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
Real Madrid team news
Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will welcome back Jude Bellingham after resting the midfielder in Friday's 1-0 league win over Real Sociedad.
Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are also expected to be available for selection after recovering from their own setbacks, but Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.
With Dani Carvajal out suspended for the first leg tie, Lucas Vazquez is in line to start at right-back.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 20, 2019
|Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid
|International Champions Cup
|May 1, 2018
|Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|April 25, 2018
|Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|April 18, 2017
|Real Madrid 4-2 AET Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|April 12, 2017
|Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League