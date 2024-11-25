Bayern Munich vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news

After an underwhelming start in the Champions League this season, both Bayern Munich and PSG will aim to move up the league phase table when they face off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday (local time).

While the Bavarians managed to secure 17th spot after their 1-0 win over Benfica in matchday four, while the Parisians find themselves as low 25th after suffering a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Bayern Munich vs PSG kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, November 27, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Company will remain without Joao Palhinha due to a groin injury, while Mathys Tel is a touch-and-go on account of a knock.

Having recovered from their respective injuries, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Josip Stanisic are back in training and may be available for selection here, but Hiroki Ito remains a long-term absentee.

Palhinha's place can be taken by Leon Goretzka in the middle, while Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer are both eying recalls to the XI after being dropped for the 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg over the weekend.

Harry Kane should lead the line of attack.

PSG team news

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has quite a few injury concerns, as Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are all ruled out through injury, while Nuno Mendes is a doubt after being absent from last Friday's 3-0 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1 due to an ankle injury.

Marquinhos is back from a domestic ban, and will be joined by the likes of Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Willian Pacho from the onset against Bayern.

As for the visitors' attacking lineup, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio and Bradley Barcola will feature in the final third.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season? Real Madrid Manchester City Barcelona Arsenal Bayern Munich Others 28 Votes

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links