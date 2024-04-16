Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL quarter-final

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will lock horns in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (AEDT).
Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the opening leg fixture at the Emirates Stadium, and will be vying for a possible meeting in the semi-finals against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, April 18, in Australia.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
Alphonso Davies is suspended for the tie as the left-back picked up his third booking in the tournament in the first leg.
With Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman all sidelined through injuries, Leroy Sane remains a doubt due to a knock.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
Arsenal team news
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Martin Odegaard will be passed fit after he was forced off with a niggle in Sunday's 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa, while Jurrien Timber is sure to miss out on account of his ACL injury.
Takehiro Tomiyasu could the nod ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior at left-back.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Arsenal across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 9, 2024
|Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|July 17, 2019
|Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich
|International Champions Cup
|July 19, 2017
|Bayern Munich 1-1 (2-3 P) Arsenal
|International Champions Cup
|March 7, 2017
|Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|February 15, 2017
|Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal
|UEFA Champions League