Harry Kane Arsenal vs BayernGetty
Champions League
team-logo
Allianz Arena
team-logo
WATCH ON
Anselm Noronha

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL quarter-final

Champions LeagueBayern MunichArsenalBayern Munich vs Arsenal

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will lock horns in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (AEDT).

Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the opening leg fixture at the Emirates Stadium, and will be vying for a possible meeting in the semi-finals against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 18, 2024
Kick-off time:6 am AEDT
Venue:Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, April 18, in Australia.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

Stan Sport

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Alphonso Davies is suspended for the tie as the left-back picked up his third booking in the tournament in the first leg.

With Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman all sidelined through injuries, Leroy Sane remains a doubt due to a knock.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Martin Odegaard will be passed fit after he was forced off with a niggle in Sunday's 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa, while Jurrien Timber is sure to miss out on account of his ACL injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could the nod ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Arsenal across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 9, 2024Arsenal 2-2 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
July 17, 2019Arsenal 2-1 Bayern MunichInternational Champions Cup
July 19, 2017Bayern Munich 1-1 (2-3 P) ArsenalInternational Champions Cup
March 7, 2017Arsenal 1-5 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
February 15, 2017Bayern Munich 5-1 ArsenalUEFA Champions League

Useful links

