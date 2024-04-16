Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will lock horns in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (AEDT).

Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the opening leg fixture at the Emirates Stadium, and will be vying for a possible meeting in the semi-finals against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h2>Which team do you think will win the 23/24 UEFA Champions League?</h2><ul><li>Manchester City</li><li>PSG</li><li>Real Madrid</li><li>Bayern Munich</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which player holds the record for most Champions League appearances?</h3><ul><li>Cristiano Ronaldo</li><li>Wayne Rooney</li><li>Didier Drogba</li><li>Erling Haaland</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the biggest margin of victory ever recorded in a UEFA Champions League/European Cup Quarter Final matches?</h3><ul><li>HJK Helsinki 10-0 Bangor City (UEFA Champions League, 2011/12)</li><li>Real Madrid 8 - 0 Sevilla (European Cup, 1957/58)</li><li>Liverpool 8 - 0 Beşiktaş (UEFA Champions League, 2007/08)</li><li>Real Madrid 8 - 0 Malmö FF (UEFA Champions League, 2015/16)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which club has reached the Champions League quarter-finals the most times? (including 23/24)</h3><ul><li>Bayern Munich</li><li>Barcelona</li><li>Manchester United</li><li>Real Madrid</li></ul></section>

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, April 18, in Australia.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Alphonso Davies is suspended for the tie as the left-back picked up his third booking in the tournament in the first leg.

With Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman all sidelined through injuries, Leroy Sane remains a doubt due to a knock.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Martin Odegaard will be passed fit after he was forced off with a niggle in Sunday's 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa, while Jurrien Timber is sure to miss out on account of his ACL injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could the nod ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 9, 2024 Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League July 17, 2019 Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich International Champions Cup July 19, 2017 Bayern Munich 1-1 (2-3 P) Arsenal International Champions Cup March 7, 2017 Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League February 15, 2017 Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League

Useful links