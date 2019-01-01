Bayern tie down Lewandowski to new four-year contract

The 31-year-old's previous deal was set to expire in 2021 but the Bundesliga champions have extended his stay after scoring five goals in two games

Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract at by two years, taking his time at the champions through to 2023.

The 31-year-old Polish international is now starting his sixth season in Bavaria, and has plundered five goals in two league games already.

Article continues below

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's website: "For me, Robert is the best center-forward in the world and has been a mainstay of our team for years.

"Therefore, we are very happy that he will play at for Bayern for a long time to come. We are confident that with Robert, we will achieve our ambitious goals in the coming season and in the years to come."

More to follow...