Bayern tie down Lewandowski to new four-year contract
Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract at Bayern Munich by two years, taking his time at the Bundesliga champions through to 2023.
The 31-year-old Polish international is now starting his sixth season in Bavaria, and has plundered five goals in two league games already.
Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's website: "For me, Robert is the best center-forward in the world and has been a mainstay of our team for years.
"Therefore, we are very happy that he will play at for Bayern for a long time to come. We are confident that with Robert, we will achieve our ambitious goals in the coming season and in the years to come."
