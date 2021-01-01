'Bayern need Lewandowski' - Choupo-Moting says star team-mate must return as soon as possible

The forward acknowledges his team-mate's injury absence is a huge blow to the Bundesliga champions

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting says injured Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski is the "best striker in the world” and hopes the Poland international can return to fitness as soon as possible.

The 32-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around a month with a knee injury suffered on international duty last month.

The injury will see Lewandowski miss both legs of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, which take place on April 7 and 13.

Choupo-Moting on Lewandowski injury

Former Stoke forward Choupo-Moting, who joined Bayern from PSG last summer, admits Lewandowski’s absence is a huge blow.

"Lewy is currently the best striker in the world. It's a shame that he's injured - for the whole club,” he told Goal and Spox. “We hope he will return as soon as possible, because we need him."

When asked who could replace the Poland forward, Choupo-Moting, who has scored five goals in 24 appearances this season, said he hoped to be given a sustained run in the first team.

"We have many options,” he said. “I will give everything in training and try to recommend myself for a call-up. It doesn't matter if I end up playing or not. The main thing is that we are successful as a team."

The bigger picture

Lewandowski has scored 42 goals in all competitions for Bundesliga leaders Bayern this season, so his absence leaves a huge hole in the team at a crucial period of the campaign.

Thomas Muller is second on Bayern’s goalscoring chart and the only other player to have reached double figures, with 11.

In addition to the Champions League matches against PSG, the former Borussia Dortmund forward will also miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig, who are just four points behind the league leaders.

If he is unable to return until May then he will also be absent a further four league games and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, should they progress that far.

Who will replace Lewandowski?

Choupo-Moting would certainly be in contention to replace Lewandowski if Flick wanted to play with an out-and-out striker.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old is not of the same calibre as Lewandowski but has experience of scoring crucial goals in big matches, after netting a 93rd minute winner for PSG against Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final last season.

Flick could also opt to tweak his system slightly and push one of his attacking midfielders into a forward position, with Muller, Serge Gnabry or Leroy Sane possible options.

Further reading