Bayern Munich draw a blank against Villarreal to end historic Champions League scoring run

Bayern Munich drew a rare blank against Villarreal to end the club's incredible run of scoring in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga giants were upset by Unai Emery's team, who prevailed 1-0 in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's early goal.

Perhaps even more impressive than Villarreal's victory was the clean sheet that accompanied it, against a team that almost always manages to find the target.

When was Bayern's last scoreless match?

More than three years have passed since Bayern last failed to hit the target in the Champions League.

Liverpool were the last side to shut out the Bavarians, in a 0-0 draw in February 2019.

Exactly 30 games had passed since that last blank, in which time Bayern have smashed no fewer than 101 goals.

In all competitions this is just the second time they have failed to score in 2021-22, the other occasion being a 5-0 DFB-Pokal thrashing at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach.

"We weren't really able to do something today, we did not play the match we wanted," Bayern star Thomas Muller admitted to DAZN.

"Offensively, we did not have the power, we did not create that many chances.. We'll take the 1-0 because it could have been worse. Right now, we need to prepare for the second leg and fight back."

Emery has Bayern's number

Wednesday's reverse also brought to a close Bayern's record-breaking run on the road in Europe.

22 – FC Bayern’s #UCL record streak of 22 undefeated away games comes to an end with their first away defeat in the competition since their 0-3 loss to PSG in September 2017; back then Unai Emery was also in charge of their opponents. Deja-vu. #VCFFCB pic.twitter.com/WEa8HhyJmy — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 6, 2022

Emery inflicted the first away defeat on the club after 22 unbeaten matches, the most in Champions League history.

Coincidentally, the Spaniard was also in charge of Paris Saint-Germain when they overcame Bayern in September 2017, the last time they lost in the competition away from home.

Bayern will now look to turn the tables on Emery in the second leg at Allianz Arena, which takes place on April 12.

