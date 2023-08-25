Bayern Munich in advanced talks to sign Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah as Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with defender

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with Benjamin Pavard expected to leave the German side.

Chelsea have told centre-back he can leave

Chalobah yet to make an appearance this season

Bayern in need of defensive cover

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bavarians are poised to sell Pavard to Inter in the coming days, with the two clubs agreeing on a €30 million (£26m/$33m) deal for the France international. The soon-to-be-completed move has Bayern looking elsewhere for reinforcements, and outcast Chalobah is top of their list, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah has been a solid contributor for Chelsea over the past two seasons, making a combined 35 starts. He played under current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 campaign, with the German manager handing Chalobah his Premier League debut.

WHAT NEXT? The two sides will look to hash out a deal, while Chalobah may be on the bench as Chelsea take on Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday.