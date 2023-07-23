No hard feelings? Bayern Munich send message to recently-sacked Julian Nagelsmann on his birthday

Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann appear to have buried the hatchet over the the coach's unceremonious sacking by the club last season.

Nagelsmann sacked by Bayern

Turned 36 on Sunday

German club wished him happy birthday

WHAT HAPPENED? The German coach celebrated his birthday on Sunday and the Bundesliga champions took to Twitter to wish him all the best on the special day.

The club posted a message to the manager, saying: "Wishing Julian Nagelsmann a happy 36th birthday!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The post comes just four months after Bayern sacked Nagelsmann amid a rocky spell for the German giants. He was let go after they were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen and the coach found out the news he was being replaced by Thomas Tuchel when he read the reports in the media while he was on a skiing holiday.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? The 36-year-old is still without a club since leaving Bayern and had been linked with Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain before all three hired other options.