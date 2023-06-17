Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer blasts Barcelona for transfer 'flirting' with star Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona have been criticised by Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer for suggesting they are plotting a move for Joshua Kimmich.

Stalwart Sergio Busquets to exit Nou Camp

Leaves a gaping hole in Barcelona midfield

Hainer issues "hands-off" warning to the Catalans

WHAT HAPPENED? Hainer has questioned as to why those at Barcelona continue to fuel speculation surrounding Kimmich's immediate future. The 68-year-old, who has been the president of Bayern Munich since November 2019, has played down any and all rumours regarding the German midfielder's potential exit, and reaffirmed just how valued Kimmich is in Bavaria.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sport, Hainer said: “I don't understand why they [Barca] openly and offensively flirt with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us. He's firmly in our plans for the future, for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hainer's comments come in the wake of Barca coach Xavi confirmed their interest in Kimmich as they look to replace Sergio Busquets, telling Mundo Deportivo: "If there is an open door, there will be negotiations with Bayern. It is clear that we need a player of a very high level in this position, otherwise it will be very difficult to keep up next year."

The 28-year-old German midfielder, who has been an integral part of Bayern's winning machine since bursting onto the scene in 2015, made 33 appearances in a Bundesliga season that saw them pip Borussia Dortmund to the title on an enthralling final day last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIMMICH? After helping Bayern to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga triumph, Kimmich's stay in Munich looks set to continue into next season and beyond as he looks to create even more history for Germany's biggest club.