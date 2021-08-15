Bayern Munich & Germany legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75, the Bundesliga club confirmed.

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75," a statement on their website read.

"Gerd Müller made history with the German record champions and the German national team. He scored an unbelievable 566 goals in 607 competitive games for FC Bayern and set the unprecedented record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga, he also secured the top scorer seven times. For the DFB selection, he scored 68 times in 62 missions."

