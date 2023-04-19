Bayern Munich get away with one! Dayot Upamecano's red card for foul on Man City's Erling Haaland rescinded after tight offside call

- Upamecano takes down Haaland
- Referee immediately takes out red card
- But striker barely offside
WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester City already ahead 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, referee Clement Turpin rescinded the red card he showed Upamecano for the foul of Haaland.
Bayern Munich may have already been out of the tie already, but a red card would have all but ensured their European elimination.
WHY WAS THE RED CARD TAKEN BACK? Because Haaland was offside, by rule the foul is considered to have never happened, meaning Upamecano was not assessed a foul at all and was free to carry on. Replays showed that the offside call was correct - just barely.
🏆 TOP STORY: Lionesses skipper Williamson suffers knee injury
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who has been the biggest Chelsea flop this season?
🚨 MUST READ: How 'embarrassing' Chelsea can stop the farce
IN TWO PHOTOS:BT SportBT Sport
WHAT NEXT? Barring a remarkable second-half comeback by Bayern Munich, the German club will try to reduce the sting of Champions League elimination by taking control of the Bundesliga, where they lead Borussia Dortmund by two points.