Bayern Munich cancel Rangers' buy-option on Malik Tillman as two Premier League clubs consider summer transfer swoop for USMNT star

Bayern Munich have reportedly cancelled Rangers' buy-option on Malik Tillman as two Premier League clubs weigh up moves for the USMNT star.

Tillman moved on loan to Rangers

Bayern cancel buy-out clause

Brighton & Brentford interested in him

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder was sent on loan to Rangers from Bayern last season with a buy option included in his contract. However, according to the Rangers Review, the Bavarians have decided to cancel that clause, and will pay the Scottish club £1m in compensation along with 10 per cent of any transfer fee they receive through the potential sale of the player this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tillman is believed to have been drawing serious interest from England, with Brighton and Brentford monitoring his progress. Clubs from Germany and Italy have also enquired over his availability, which has led to the expectation that the USMNT international can be sold for a fee in excess of £10m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Rangers Review adds that the club had the option to sign Tillman for £5.8m, while Bayern had the first option to get him back permanently at around £9m. The cancellation clause was initially inserted by Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson to protect the club in case he flourished in Scotland and Bayern demanded a much higher fee.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wilson stands vindicated as Tillman did indeed flourish during his loan spell at Ibrox, scoring an impressive 12 goals for the Gers, which earned him both the Scotland PFA Young Player of the Year and Rangers Young Player of the Year prizes. If Bayern are able to proceed with his sale, then Rangers will be in line to receive over £2m as a windfall from the cancellation fee and the percentage of his sale price combined.