Bayern provide Davies update as Canada star continues recovery from heart condition

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has delivered an update on Alphonso Davies’ recovery from a heart condition, with the Canada international still “a while” off making a return to action.

The 21-year-old left-back was diagnosed with “mild myocarditis” in mid-January and has been stuck on the sidelines ever since.

He continues to be monitored on a regular basis by medical staff at the Allianz Arena and will not be rushed back into the fold until he has been given the all clear.

What has been said?

Nagelsmann told reporters when asked for an update on the condition of a popular character at Bayern: “Alphonso Davies is set to undergo another medical today.

“We will need to wait and see with him, and it will still be a while.”

Alphonso Davies has temporarily stopped training with Bayern Munich after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.



The bigger picture

Davies is yet to make an appearance for Bayern in 2022 and, having suffered from a bout of Covid-19, Nagelsmann admitted in early February that the youngster is getting “bored” of watching on from afar.

He is far from being the only senior star out of contention at present, though, with the reigning Bundesliga champions finding themselves without a number of proven performers.

Promising progress is being made in several recoveries, though, with Nagelsmann adding when delivering a more general fitness update on his squad: “Corentin Tolisso is able to run again, which is good, but it will still take one to two weeks.

“Leon Goretzka is making good progress and is mostly pain-free. He’s on his way back. We will try to ease him back into team training over the next one to two weeks.

“Manuel Neuer was able to do a bit more today for the first team, and was in team training. Things are looking good. He still feels a little twinge when he has to stand up from a deep knee bend. He won’t be an option for the squad tomorrow.

“Marcel Sabitzer missed the last few days with a cold, but he’s feeling better already. Bouna Sarr will be an option again. The same goes for Josip Stanisic, who has been out for the last three months.”

Bayern, who sit eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to Bayer Leverkusen.

