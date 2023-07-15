'I have a very boring answer' - Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Harry Kane transfer talk

Thomas Tuchel insists he does not intend to comment on links with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but he admits Bayern need a new striker this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? While Bayern are said to have tabled two formal bids for Kane, the second being worth €100m (£85m/$112m). The bids have been rejected as Spurs aim to receive £120m ($157m), and are also pulling out all the stops to convince him to stay. Tuchel has not named Kane himself, but he insists Bayern do need to buy a striker this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have a very boring answer: I do not comment on players who are not with us," Tuchel told a press conference when asked about Kane. "It's well known that we are looking for a number 9. If we find someone that fits in, then we'll go all in. If we don't find anyone, we're happy with our squad. But we need more patience"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's future is up in the air given that his contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, meaning he could walk away on a free next summer. Paris Saint-Germain are also involved in the race and hope to convince the England captain to move to Ligue 1.

WHAT NEXT? Kane's future is likely to dominate the headlines this summer unless he decides to sign a new contract.