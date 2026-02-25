How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2026 tickets: Bundesliga prices, upcoming fixtures & more

You may think that you’d struggle to purchase tickets for Bayer Leverkusen home games, considering their recent domestic success. However, there’s no need to throw in the ticketing towel just yet.

Despite a record 500,000+ fans flocking through the BayArena turnstiles during Leverkusen’s record-breaking Bundesliga campaign, there were still tickets being snapped up left, right, and center by last-minute game goers and Leverkusen fans alike.

Looking for tickets? Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayer Leverkusen ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

Upcoming Bayer Leverkusen 2026 fixtures

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:30 vs Mainz 05 (H) Bundesliga Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 20:30 at Hamburger SV (A) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 7 Mar, 15:30 at SC Freiburg (A) Bundesliga Tickets 10/11 Mar, 21:00 TBD (Away Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:30 vs Bayern Munich (H) Bundesliga Tickets 17/18 Mar, 21:00 TBD (Home Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 15:30 at Heidenheim (A) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 4 Apr, TBD vs VfL Wolfsburg (H) Bundesliga Tickets Fri 10 Apr, 20:30 at Borussia Dortmund (A) Bundesliga Tickets Fri 17 Apr, 20:30 vs FC Augsburg (H) Bundesliga Tickets Tue 21 Apr, 20:45 vs Bayern Munich (H) DFB-Pokal Semi-Final Tickets Fri 24 Apr, 20:30 at FC Köln (A) Bundesliga (Derby) Tickets Sat 2 May, 15:30 vs RB Leipzig (H) Bundesliga Tickets Fri 8 May, 20:30 at VfB Stuttgart (A) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 16 May, 15:30 vs Hamburger SV (H) Bundesliga (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Bayer Leverkusen games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages including:

Bayer Leverkusen’s official ticket portal

Secondary ticket platforms: Including StubHub

It’s worth checking the Bayer Leverkusen site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability.

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the BayArena.

How much are Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Bayer Leverkusen tickets at the BayArena on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €15 to €50 when purchased directly through the club.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub start from €15.

The price fluctuates depending on the stand and category you are allocated, as well as the fixture. The cheapest seats at the BayArena are located in the north and south stands behind the goals.

Like most teams in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories.

Additionally, VIP and hospitality packages are available for those seeking a more luxurious matchday experience, with prices varying based on the level of amenities and services offered.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

How to get Bayer Leverkusen hospitality tickets & packages?

If you want to buy Bayer Leverkusen hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site.

Leverkusen offers an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

Whether in the 'Premium Lounge', the '19nullvier Lounge' or in the executive boxes in the south, east or north of the BayArena, Leverkusen's VIP packages create unique and memorable experiences.

These packages typically feature prime seating, access to contemporary lounges, and catering, with varying levels of service and exclusivity depending on the specific package.

History of the BayArena

The BayArena, which has a capacity of over 30,000, has been the home of Bayer Leverkusen since it was first opened in 1958.

It was initially built to provide a sports facility for Bayer company employees. The stadium has undergone several major renovations over time, and it’s evolved into a world-class arena, which is one of the symbols of modern German football.

The Bay Arena was selected as one of nine venues to be used during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, and three group games and one quarter-final encounter were played there.