Barcelona's shopping list: Xavi's side 'searching the market' for three more players for next season

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN, the Blaugranas are "searching the market" for a defensive midfielder and two full-backs for next season. Xavi wants competition for Oriol Romeu as well as ensuring he has two players for each position at Barca.

The Catalans have their eyes on Joshua Kimmich who could be available on a cut-price deal as he will have just 12 months remaining on his Bayern Munich contract in the summer of 2024. Barcelona also have Arsenal's Jorginho, Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara and Real Betis' Guido Rodríguez on their shortlist if they fail to land their primary target in Kimmich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Xavi has Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso to cover for Joao Cancelo and Alejandro Balde, he wants an upgrade on his backup options and hence is scouting for two defenders.

Both Roberto and Alonso have less than a year in their contracts and they may not get an extension if the club is able to convince Villarreal to part ways with Juan Foyth who has a €54.6 million (£47.23m/$57.88m) release clause.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona reportedly owe over €200 million (£173m/$212m) in transfer fees to clubs and will struggle to bring in players for significant fees. Cancelo's future is also uncertain as they will need to negotiate a fee with Manchester City if he is to stay permanently. Hence, the club will be looking at low-cost options.