How embarrassing! Barcelona boss Xavi recorded video message for January target Arsen Zakharyan before club pulled out of race

Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign January target Arsen Zakharyan after Xavi recorded a message for the player.

Xavi recorded message for Zakharyan

Barcelona pulled out of deal due to financial problems

Zakharyan joined Real Sociedad

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona had their eyes on Russian international Arsen Zakharyan since January this year but they pulled out of the race at the last moment due to financial constraints as Real Sociedad roped in the player on a five-year deal on Saturday.

The transfer fiasco proved to be embarrassing for Barcelona manager Xavi as the Spaniard had earlier recorded a message addressing Zakharyan and urged the player to join the club.

In the video, Xavi said, "Hi Arsen, how are you, my friend? Hope you are well. Hope to see one day here in Barcelona. All the best to you and take care."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old midfielder had an impressive campaign for Dynamo Moscow last season where he scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the Catalan giants missed out on signing Zakharyan this summer, they are currently close to signing Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo on loan.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side take on Cadiz in their second La Liga fixture on Sunday.