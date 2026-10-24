Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Classic match - the night Lionel Messi silenced the Bernabeu and claimed his throne

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Relive the breathtaking 2017 El Clasico where Lionel Messi scored his 500th Barcelona goal in the dying seconds. A night of high drama, bloody noses, and an iconic celebration that defined a generation.

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There are evenings in the Spanish capital when the air feels heavy with more than just the scent of evening jasmine and expensive cigars. April 23, 2017, was one such night. The Santiago Bernabeu was a glinting white fortress, pulsating with the visceral electricity that only a title-deciding El Clasico can generate. Real Madrid were closing in on a first league title in five years, while Barcelona were a wounded giant, desperate to cling to the coattails of their eternal rivals. What followed was a three-act opera of violence, virtuosity, and a final, haunting silence.

A battle written in blood and brilliance

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From the first whistle, the intensity was suffocating. This was the era of peak rivalry, where every tackle carried the weight of a hundred years of political and sporting friction. Casemiro, Madrid’s enforcer, drew first blood in more ways than one, opening the scoring in the 28th minute after Sergio Ramos had hit the post. The Bernabeu roared, a wall of white noise that seemed destined to swallow Barcelona whole. But the Catalans possessed a diminutive genius who seemed to thrive on the hostility. Even after taking a stray elbow from Marcelo that left him bleeding from the mouth, Lionel Messi refused to be peripheral.

Messi’s equaliser just five minutes after Casemiro’s opener was a masterpiece of spatial awareness. He drifted through the Madrid midfield like a ghost, took a pass from Ivan Rakitic, and danced past Dani Carvajal before slotting the ball home. With gauze tucked into his lip to stem the bleeding, Messi looked less like a footballer and more like a prizefighter. The game remained on a knife-edge, a frantic exchange of blows that tested the very limits of Iker Casillas’s successor, Keylor Navas, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the other end.

Drama in the dying embers

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The second half descended into the kind of beautiful chaos that defines this fixture. Rakitic appeared to have won it for the visitors in the 73rd minute with a thumping left-footed drive from the edge of the box. Madrid’s frustrations boiled over shortly after when Ramos was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge on Messi. Down to ten men and trailing, Real Madrid looked beaten. Yet, the Bernabeu has a habit of conjuring miracles from the gloom. In the 85th minute, substitute James Rodriguez arrived at the near post to turn in a Marcelo cross, sending the home fans into raptures.

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At 2-2, with the clock ticking into the 92nd minute, the spoils seemed destined to be shared. A draw would have effectively handed the title to Zinedine Zidane’s men. But Barcelona had one final, desperate charge left in them. Sergi Roberto, the hero of the recent 'Remontada' against PSG, surged from his own half, carrying the ball past the halfway line as Madrid shirts scrambled to recover. The ball moved to Andre Gomes, then to Jordi Alba, who cut it back with surgical precision to the edge of the area.

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The shirt, the silence, and the five hundred

There he was. Messi, arriving with the timing of a man who owns the clock. He didn’t blast the ball; he guided it, a low, sweeping strike that found the bottom corner with a poetic inevitability. It was the final kick of the game. It was his 500th goal for FC Barcelona. But it was the celebration that etched this match into the pantheon of the greats. Messi, usually reserved, stripped off his Blaugrana shirt and held it aloft before the incensed Madridista crowd - a defiant statement of ownership in the backyard of his greatest rivals.

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The image of Messi standing motionless, offering his name and number to the stunned Bernabeu, became the defining photograph of the decade. Real Madrid players collapsed to the turf in disbelief, their lead in the title race suddenly precarious. Although Madrid would eventually recover to win the league by three points, the night belonged to the man with the bloody lip and the golden boots. It was a reminder that in the world of El Clasico, logic is a secondary concern to the whims of genius.

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For those of us watching from the gantry, it was a privilege to witness. El Clasico is often hyperbole wrapped in a football kit, but that April night, the reality exceeded the myth. It was a match that had everything: a red card for Ramos, a brace for Messi, and a narrative arc that would put Hollywood to shame. We may see faster goals or higher scorelines, but we will rarely see a moment of such pure, unadulterated theatre as the night the King of Catalonia held his shirt to the heavens in Madrid.