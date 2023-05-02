Barcelona vs Osasuna : Lineups and LIVE updates

League leaders Barcelona will aim to move one step close to lifting La Liga crown when they welcome Osasuna to Spotfiy Camp Nou on Tuesday evening.

Xavi Hernandez's troops put the disappointment of a loss to Rayo Vallecano behind them last time out with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Betis. Second-placed Real Madrid also suffered a defeat against Girona before beating Almeria over the weekend.

That run of results kept Barca's lead over Real Madrid at the top at 11 points and only a complete disaster at this stage of the season will deny them their first league title since 2019.

The Blaugrana endured huge disappointment in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, while they failed to make it out of their Champions League group before being ousted of the Europa League by Manchester at the Europa League knockout playoff round.

Regardless, the Blaugrana will soon be reclaiming the title from Real Madrid, which will be view as a big positive and milestone moment for Xavi, and another victory on Tuesday evening would move them another step closer.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are having a season of dreams. A small, yet proud club, they currently sit eighth in the table but have sixth place Real Betis in their sights, just five points off a European place.

What's more, they will face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Final this weekend aiming for their first-ever major silverware, and will see this trip to Camp Nou as the perfect preparation opportunity to face a superior quality opponent just days before arguably the biggest match in their history.

Barcelona vs Osasuna predicted lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Osasuna XI (4-2-3-1): Herrera; Vidal, Aridane, Cruz, M Sanchez; Moncayola, Munoz; Barja, Oroz, M Gomez; Kike

Barcelona vs Osasuna LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Having been eliminated from all other competitions, Xavi's men will get a healthy break to recharge their batteries after this game as they won't be playing again until May 15th when they will face relegation-threatened Espanyol on the road.