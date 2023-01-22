Barcelona vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

La Liga table toppers Barcelona will want to extend their lead over Real Madrid when they welcome Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday.
The Blaugrana are on a five-game winning run in all competitions that started with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their last league match, having pipped Real Madrid to the Spanish Super Cup and made it to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over Ceuta among those games.
On the other hand, Getafe are hovering just above the drop zone as they come into the fixture after a 2-1 loss against Espanyol, having been ousted from the Copa del Rey round of 32 among their last four games that all ended in defeats.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.
Barcelona vs Getafe date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Getafe
Date:
January 22, 2023
Kick-off:
8am ET / 1pm BST / 6:30pm IST
Venue:
Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona
How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.
Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Getafe on TV in the UK.
In India, the match will not have TV telecast but will be available for streaming on JioCinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay, LaLigaTV
India
N/A
JioCinema
Barcelona squad & team news
Xavi will miss the suspended duo of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres again but has an otherwise fit squad at his disposal, as Ansu Fati is likely to continue in attack alongside Ousmane Dembele and Gavi.
Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo should available after being rested in the Copa del Rey win over Ceuta, but Jules Kounde may take the right-back spot ahead of Araujo in the XI.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Fati, Gavi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Bellerin, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi, Torre, Alarcon
Forwards
Dembele, Ansu Fati, Raphinha
Getafe team news and squad
The visitors are in good shape other than Mauro Arambarri a doubt due to injury.
Quique Sanchez Flores could select a similar XI that played in the Espanyol defeat last weekend, with the only expected change to be Juan Iglesias coming in place of Damian Suarez.
Enes Unal should be the usual frontman as the team's leading goalscorer this season.
Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Duarte, Alderete, Portu; Alena, Milla, Algobia; Mayoral, Unal
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Soria, Casilla, Conde
Defenders
Duarte, Djene, Alvarez, Alderete, Mitrovic, Angileri, Amavi, Iglesias, Suarez
Midfielders
Algobia, Arambarri, Alena, Maksimovic, Milla, Villar, Seoane, Portu
Forwards
Unal, Mayoral, El Haddadi, Mata, Latasa