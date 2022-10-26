Can Barcelona keep their Champions League hopes alive?

Two European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich lock horns again as Barcelona look to avoid Europa League for a second season running. Bayern Munich will be looking to secure their top spot before heading into the knockouts.

Xavi's men come into this fixture on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over Athletic Club which is managed by former Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde. Barcelona have lost nine of their 12 games against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and all five of the previous meetings.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich come on the back of a 2-0 win in the league against Hoffenheim. They are currently on a seven game unbeaten streak and have only dropped points to Borussia Dortmund during that time, sitting just one point behind league leaders Union Berlin.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, de Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Pedri

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Blaugrana's have four games remaining before the FIFA World Cup break begins. They face Viktoria Plzen in the last group stage game in the Champions League. In the league they face two tough away trips to Valencia and Osasuna and host Almeria in between.

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern have five fixtures following today's game before the FIFA World Cup break begins. They face a tough challenge against Inter in the Champions League and square up against Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Schalke in the league.