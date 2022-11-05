Barcelona vs Almería: Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona will want to secure maximum points and keep their good form in the league intact heading into the World Cup.

Barcelona host Almería in their penultimate game before the World Cup, which will also be an emotional affair for all the Culers as it would be Gerard Piqué's final game at the Camp Nou.

Xavi's side have had a terrific start in La Liga, raking up 31 points from their first 12 games. They find themselves just one point behind league leaders Real Madrid, and can temporarily topple them off the top of the table with a win.

Almería, meanwhile, have registered better results in recent weeks, winning three of their last five games after collecting just 4 points in their first 7 games.

Barcelona vs Almería confirmed lineups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Balde, Piqué, Alonso, Alba; de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

Almería XI (5-2-1-2): Martínez; Mendes, Kaiky, Ely, Chumi, Akieme; Roberto, Samu; Melero; Baptistão, Ramazani

Barcelona vs Almería LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Catalans will travel away to Osasuna for their final game before the World Cup on 8th November.