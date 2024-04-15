Barcelona vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona hold the edge when they host PSG in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (AEDT).

The Blaugrana defeated the French side 3-2 in the opening leg of the last-eight at Parc des Princes last week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, April 17, in Australia.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Injury absentees Gavi and Alejandro Balde will be joined on the sidelines by Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto as the the latter duo are suspended for the tie after picking up their milestone booking in the first leg.

At the same time, Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski return to the squad following their domestic ban in the 1-0 win over Cadiz at the weekend, while Pedri could united with youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal in the XI on Tuesday.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

PSG team news

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico will miss out through injuries, while Nordi Mukiele will is a doubt due to a head injury.

After serving his ban in the first leg, Achraf Hakimi should start at right-back, with Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery also likely to make the XI.

As such, Marco Asensio would start on the bench alongside Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes.

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe will look to make their presence felt in attack.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 10, 2024 PSG 2-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League March 10, 2021 PSG 1-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League February 16, 2021 Barcelona 1-4 PSG UEFA Champions League March 8, 2017 Barcelona 6-1 PSG UEFA Champions League February 14, 2017 PSG 4-0 Barcelona UEFA Champions League

