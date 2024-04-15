Barcelona vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

Barcelona hold the edge when they host PSG in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (AEDT).
The Blaugrana defeated the French side 3-2 in the opening leg of the last-eight at Parc des Princes last week.
Barcelona vs PSG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, April 17, in Australia.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Injury absentees Gavi and Alejandro Balde will be joined on the sidelines by Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto as the the latter duo are suspended for the tie after picking up their milestone booking in the first leg.
At the same time, Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski return to the squad following their domestic ban in the 1-0 win over Cadiz at the weekend, while Pedri could united with youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal in the XI on Tuesday.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
PSG team news
Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico will miss out through injuries, while Nordi Mukiele will is a doubt due to a head injury.
After serving his ban in the first leg, Achraf Hakimi should start at right-back, with Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery also likely to make the XI.
As such, Marco Asensio would start on the bench alongside Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes.
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe will look to make their presence felt in attack.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 10, 2024
|PSG 2-3 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League
|March 10, 2021
|PSG 1-1 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League
|February 16, 2021
|Barcelona 1-4 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|March 8, 2017
|Barcelona 6-1 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|February 14, 2017
|PSG 4-0 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League