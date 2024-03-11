Barcelona vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL Round of 16 game

Barcelona and Napoli will be braced for a fight in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg game at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (AEDT).
The teams were locked in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first leg tie last month, with all to play for this time around.
Barcelona vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Napoli will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, March 13, in the Australia.
How to watch Barcelona vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Frenkie De Jong and Pedri, who were involved in first leg in Naples, are out injured - joining Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso in the infirmary.
In addition, Raphinha is a doubt with an ankle problem, while Ronald Araujo is back from his suspension.
Barca boss Xavi may use Andreas Christensen alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the middle.
16-year-old Lamine Yamal will feature in the company of veteran Robert Lewandowski upfront.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Fermin Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Napoli team news
Gli Azzurri boss Francesco Calzona will be without the injured duo of Jens Cajuste and Cyril Ngonge, while Amir Rrahmani emerges as a doubt after limping off in the 2-1 league win over Juventus at the weekend.
With Leo Ostigard in line to replace Rrahmani, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are likely to join forces in the visitor's attack.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak
|Defenders:
|Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi
|Midfielders:
|Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Lindstrom, Traore
|Forwards:
|Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Napoli across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 21, 2024
|Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League
|February 24, 2022
|Napoli 2-4 Barcelona
|UEFA Europa League
|February 17, 2022
|Barcelona 1-1 Napoli
|UEFA Europa League
|August 8, 2020
|Barcelona 3-1 Napoli
|UEFA Champions League
|February 25, 2020
|Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League