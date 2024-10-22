Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich will square off in a Champions League league stage tie at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday (local time).
The sides have so far gathered three points each after two matchdays, but Hansi Flick's men thrashed Young Boys 5-0 while Bayern were shocked to a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in their previous European ties.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, October 24, in Australia.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Flick may persist with Inaki Pena in goal despite the arrival of new signing Wojciech Szczesny, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Dani Olmo and Gavi will be available for selection once again, as so is Frenkie de Jong following their returns from injury, but the same cannot be said for Marc Bernal who is out with a knee injury.
Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen also occupy the club's infirmary, as Pau Cubarsi will be asked to step up to the occasion.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pena, Szczesny
|Defenders:
|Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde
|Midfielders:
|Gavi, Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Casado, Olmo, De Jong
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal
Bayern Munich team news
Aleksandar Pavlovic is ruled out after sustaining a collarbone injury at the weekend, so Joao Palhinha is in line to deputise in midfield.
Bayern boss Vincent Kompany may reinstate Konrad Laimer in place of Raphael Guerreiro at right-back, while Joshua Kimmich could get the nod over Leon Goretzka.
Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala will be a big miss due to a hip issue, joined in the treatment room by Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann
|Midfielders:
|Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Bayern Munich across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 26, 2022
|Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|September 13, 2022
|Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League
|December 8, 2021
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League
|September 14, 2021
|Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|August 14, 2020
|Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League