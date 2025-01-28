Barcelona vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the Champions League knockouts, Barcelona will welcome Atalanta to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (local time).

Meanwhile, confirmed of at least a spot in the knockout phase play-offs, the Italian side are also pushing for a direct spot in the last-16.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Barcelona vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, January 30, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The hosts will remain without Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal through injuries. Dani Olmo is a doubt due to a calf problem, but Pedri is available for selection after recovering from illness.

With Wojciech Szczesny in goal, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski were rested over the weekend and could make their way back into the XI here.

Atalanta team news

As for the visitors, Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca remain sidelined with injuries, while Marten de Roon may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kickoff.

Defender Isak Hien is back from a ban, while Mateo Retegui should continue to spearhead the attack.

