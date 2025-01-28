+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
team-logo
WATCH ON
Anselm Noronha

Barcelona vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Champions LeagueBarcelonaAtalantaBarcelona vs Atalanta

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the Champions League knockouts, Barcelona will welcome Atalanta to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (local time).

▶ Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand

Meanwhile, confirmed of at least a spot in the knockout phase play-offs, the Italian side are also pushing for a direct spot in the last-16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Barcelona vs Atalanta kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, January 30, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Atalanta Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestATA
25
W. Szczesny
2
P. Cubarsi
3
A. Balde
23
J. Kounde
4
R. Araujo
8
Pedri
11
Raphinha
17
M. Casado
6
Gavi
19
L. Yamal
9
R. Lewandowski
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
22
M. Ruggeri
4
I. Hien
19
B. Djimsiti
16
R. Bellanova
8
M. Pasalic
13
Ederson
15
M. de Roon
11
A. Lookman
17
C. De Ketelaere

3-4-1-2

ATAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gian Piero Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

The hosts will remain without Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal through injuries. Dani Olmo is a doubt due to a calf problem, but Pedri is available for selection after recovering from illness.

With Wojciech Szczesny in goal, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski were rested over the weekend and could make their way back into the XI here.

Atalanta team news

As for the visitors, Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca remain sidelined with injuries, while Marten de Roon may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kickoff.

Defender Isak Hien is back from a ban, while Mateo Retegui should continue to spearhead the attack.

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

835 Votes

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
23/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement