Barcelona throw future of USMNT star Sergino Dest into further doubt as Sergi Roberto agrees new contract

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto agreed a new deal until 2024, throwing the future of Sergino Dest into further jeopardy.

New deal runs until 2024

31-year-old gets extension wish

Dest likely to leave this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? After months of expressing his desire to stay at Camp Nou, Roberto finally has his wish, signing a one-year deal that will keep him in Catalonia until the end of next season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

That could be bad news for Dest's Barca career. The right-back figured to have a path to minutes if Roberto failed to agree new terms - especially after the departure of Hector Bellerin. Instead, the USMNT star is now back at the bottom of the pecking order, and in the middle of a disastrous loan at AC Milan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roberto hasn't been a regular for Barca since 2020, with a host of injuries and new signings limiting his role. Still, he's part of Barca's leadership group and can offer reliable minutes at full-back. The agreement means Dest might have to seek a new home this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Roberto admitted in late December that he accepted a massive wage cut in his current deal: "Right now I'm getting paid as if I had moved up from Barca B, but I do it with pride because I want to be here. For me the economic issue is not important."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Roberto has another year to play under Xavi's stewardship. Dest, meanwhile, will likely be looking for a new home this summer.