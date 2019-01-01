Barcelona chief Abidal in the dark over Rabiot snub

The France midfielder was expected to move to Camp Nou after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but instead chose to join Juventus

director of football Eric Abidal admits he does not know why midfielder Adrien Rabiot chose to join over the Spanish champions.

Rabiot, 24, left after his contract in the French capital expired and it had been widely reported that he had agreed to move to Barcelona.

But instead of the Catalan giants, the international chose to join Italian champions Juve, where he may line up in midfield alongside fellow free transfer signing Aaron Ramsey.

“He was on our list [of targets] and it was his choice to join Juventus,” Abidal told Le Parisien.

“I do not know the reasons. It may have been a sporting choice or a financial decision, I don’t know.”

Tall at 6’2” but graceful and measured in his play, Rabiot was a wanted man among Europe’s top clubs after falling out of favour at PSG.

He joined the club as a youngster in 2010, having previously also spent time at , and went on to make 150 league appearances in France.

During his time in Paris, Rabiot won five titles, four Coupes de France, and five Coupes de la Ligue.

However, his last season at the club brought just 20 appearances, including just 14 in the league.

He attracted controversy in March after going to a nightclub after PSG’s exit at the hands of , as well as liking an Instagram post by former United man Patrice Evra celebrating the win. He was promptly suspended by the club.

Article continues below

Now with Juventus, he is bedding in at his new side and will be hoping to play some part as they gear up for the new season with the International Champions Cup, and fixtures with , and .

New manager Maurizio Sarri will be implementing his patented take on the 4-3-3 which served him at and , and Rabiot’s ability on the ball makes him an option for the ‘Sarriball’ system.

The pressure to succeed will be immediate for both player and manager as Juve target a ninth consecutive title and tangible progress in the Champions League.