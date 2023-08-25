Barcelona tickets: prices, package deals, flights and more

Catch the Blaugrana in action this season

It’s set to be another blockbuster campaign in La Liga, and for a resurgent Barcelona, the chance to claim back-to-back top-flight triumphs will drive them on. Following a series of fallow seasons, the Blaugrana are back on top in Spain, having dethroned rivals Real Madrid to storm back to the summit under former player Xavi.

With a temporary relocation from Camp Nou set to take them to new pastures for the coming campaign, the famed club will hope to prove last term was not a flash in the pan for a star-studded side, particularly after a lacklustre European campaign saw them come up pitifully short on the continent.

Their rowdy fanbase will chase them worldwide once again as they keep up their pursuit of silverware, but how can you get a ticket to see Barcelona in action this campaign? Let GOAL talk you through your options for catching the Blaugrana in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Barcelona tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a hectic schedule poised to take them across Spain and around Europe this term, Barca and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys:

List of Barcelona home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sun Sep 17 Real Betis €69.00 - €169.00 Sun Sep 24 Celta Vigo €69.00 - €169.00 Sun Oct 1 Sevilla €69.00 - €169.00 Sun Oct 22 Athletic Bilbao €69.00 - €169.00

Among the defining heavyweights of soccer for generations of fans, Barcelona have remained an undisputed powerhouse for supporters across the globe, synonymous with playing giants such as Lionel Messi and, of course, their famed home ground, Camp Nou.

Long-desired renovations mean they have moved down the road to the home of the 1992 Summer Olympics for the 2023-24 season however, stepping onto a ground steeped not so much in the history of their game as it is in the rest of the sporting world, rich with feeling and emotion in its bones.

An on-and-off home for both the Spain and Andorra national football teams over the years, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is more readily associated as a concert venue for international tours these days, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Coldplay, Beyonce, Harry Styles and The Weeknd all having dates at the venue in 2023.

Where can I buy Barcelona tickets?

Fans hoping to get their hands on a ticket for a match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys across this campaign will be able to purchase their seat through Barcelona’s official ticket portal, which customers can find at fcbarcelona.com/en/tickets/football. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Barcelona home tickets this season.

Additionally, supporters can look at options available with StubHub if they are happy to obtain their ticket through the second-hand market, with the resale site among the more recognizable choices for fans considering alternatives.

Barcelona tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of soccer’s undisputed kingpin clubs in a city that lives and breathes the sport, it can often be a tough ask to find tickets to see Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in La Liga. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Barcelona season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to ensure you have a spot at every La Liga home fixture at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is to be a Barcelona season ticket holder. A pass for the whole term will give fans entry to all league games played by the club at the stadium, allowing them to follow them through the campaign.

Unfortunately, with the move to a smaller stadium and general popularity, season tickets are unavailable for new supporters, with existing customers ensuring overwhelming demand. Current holders can renew ahead of each new campaign, but those looking to pick one up for the first time must sign up for a waiting list provided by the club.

Barcelona matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets off the market, most Barcelona supporters and fans who otherwise attend matches this term at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys will have a single gameday ticket, allowing them to go for a fixture of choice instead.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at a selection of prices, dictated by factors such as seat location, opponent and fixture across the course of a season. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the pricing options options for Barcelona games below:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior First Grandstand €169.00 €169.00 €169.00 €169.00 Second Grandstand €159.00 €159.00 €159.00 €159.00 First Side €149.00 €149.00 €149.00 €149.00 Second Side €139.00 €139.00 €139.00 €139.00 First Corner €89.00 €89.00 €89.00 €89.00 Second Corner €79.00 €79.00 €79.00 €79.00 First Goal €79.00 €79.00 €79.00 €79.00 Second Goal €69.00 €69.00 €69.00 €69.00

Where can I book flights to Barcelona from?

Fans making the trip to catch Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys will need to fly to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport, the city’s major metropolitan air terminal. Several flights per day are available from other European and American airports, with airlines such as American Airways, British Airways and Ryanair all serving the city.

FAQs

Where can I stay around Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys?

Fans making the journey to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to catch a Barcelona match can choose from many accommodation options and hotels located both around the stadium and across the wider Madrid metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the stadium, while the city’s transportation links also make it possible to opt for a stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Barcelona hospitality tickets?

Suppose you’d like to enjoy your matchday experience in the lap of luxury this term. In that case, you can inquire about purchasing a hospitality package to catch Barcelona in La Liga action at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this season.

Hospitality packages allow fans to catch a game in luxury surroundings, with varied options from pre-match fine dining and function suites to private boxes and access to post-match celebrations.

You can purchase hospitality for Barcelona matches from fcbarcelona.com/en/tickets/vip/vip-football, while you can also make enquiries with the club directly to explore your options.

When do Barcelona hospitality tickets go on sale?

Barcelona hospitality tickets are already open for enquiries. Head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Barcelona ticket availability?

As one of La Liga’s biggest and starriest clubs, demand is often massive for Barcelona fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays.

The simplest way to check the general availability for Barcelona matches will be through the club’s official website, at fcbarcelona.com/en/tickets/football.

Can I buy Barcelona tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Barcelona tickets without a club membership. However, with seating limited, you may not be able to get them in time. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

How can I buy Barcelona away tickets?

You can purchase Barcelona away tickets through the club’s official website, though they will be generally sold on a first-come-first-served basis to season ticket holders and existing members. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, but you may need to be a member.

If you cannot find a seat that way, you can always look at StubHub to see if a resale option is available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Barcelona tickets?

With the club among the biggest and most beloved in the world of football, getting tickets to catch a Barcelona match can be challenging. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Ensure you have examined all options available to you through the club’s ticket portal and StubHub. There may be late releases of additional tickets near the game, or a number of resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

How do I buy cheap Barcelona tickets?

The smartest place to buy cheap Barcelona tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal, at fcbarcelona.com/en/tickets/football. Despite demand, no other retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at a lower official price.

You can also look to buy cheap Barcelona tickets through resale with StubHub. However, ensure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source. If a tout sells you a false ticket, it can be hard to recoup your finances.

What is the best way to travel to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys?

The best way to travel to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is by public transportation or on foot. The nearest lines will be Line 1 and Line 3 on the Barcelona Metro.

In addition, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is served by additional transportation. To find out more information, check the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys?

You could previously visit Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on non-event days without restrictions. However, whether guided tours will be available now Barcelona has moved in is not yet known.

Keep an eye on the club website for more details.