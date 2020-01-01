'At Barcelona he would be a substitute' - Lautaro Martinez urged to stay at Inter by Capello

The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, however, a legendary Italian player and coach says he should stay in Serie A

Lautaro Martinez would not be guaranteed to start at and should stay with for the time being, according to Fabio Capello.

Barca are keen to bring the Argentine striker to Camp Nou as they aim to reform their front line for next season, and intend to offer him a contract worth €10 million (£9m/$11m) a year as they make him their number one priority in the transfer window.

The club already have a wealth of attacking riches, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, and the returning Philippe Coutinho from his loan spell at - while they are also keen to bring Neymar back having sold him to in 2017 for a world-record fee.

More teams

While Barca have indicated they are willing to sell in order to bring in Lautaro, former , and coach Capello feels he would progress better if he stayed under the management of Antonio Conte at San Siro.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport , Capello said: "If I were him, I would stay at Inter, because at Barca he would be a substitute."

Currently all transfers have been placed into a perennial state of uncertainty because of the coronavirus, which has caused the postponement of all football across Europe, and the cancellation of some leagues including the top-flight seasons in the and .

It is unclear when the transfer windows will open, and if clubs will be able to afford the huge fees seen in recent seasons, with the lack of matchday revenue and television income causing economic uncertainty across football.

Article continues below

Capello feels that almost every team in will be financially affected - including Barcelona - and that the transfer market will be heavily impacted with much lower fees.

He said: "It seems to me that, economically, in Spain the only team that will not be destroyed in this pandemic is Real Madrid. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are going to suffer a lot.

"The market will be revolutionised. Absurd numbers have been reached for the transfers. We will return to a more reasonable level. Smart managers will be necessary to fix the system. Egotism can be fatal."