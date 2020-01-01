Barcelona sack Setien after Champions League humiliation

The Catalans have parted ways with their head coach after their inglorious exit from Europe at the hands of Bayern Munich at the weekend

have sacked head coach Quique Setien after a trophy-less campaign that culminated in European humiliation.

The club announced the decision on Monday, just days after the club were embarrassed in the quarter-finals in a record-breaking loss to .

Having already been beaten to the Liga title by arch-rivals , Barcelona were annihilated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their elimination from Europe's premier club competition.

As a result, the club ended the 2019-20 season without a trophy, prompting Setien's dismissal and, according to the club, a restructuring of the first-team setup.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first-team coach," the club said in a statement.

"This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days."

Setien is the second Barcelona boss to be dismissed this year, with the former boss having only joined the club in January.

It was at that time that he replaced Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked following a loss to in the Supercopa de Espana despite sitting top of at the time.

Barca ended the season second after a poor run of form following the league restarting after its coronavirus-enforced suspension. Setien amassed 16 wins, four draws and five defeats during his time with the club.

In addition to Setien's dismissal, the club also announced that the club will hold its presidential election in March 2021, with Josep Maria Bartomeu having come under fire following the club's recent failures both on and off the pitch.

The club had previously announced that March 15 – April 15, 2021 would be the time period for the club's election, with Monday's announcement effectively confirming that Bartomeu will remain in his role through that date.

Reports regarding Lionel Messi's future have swirled in the aftermath of the club's humiliation, with the Argentine star said to be unhappy with the overall structure of Barcelona as things stand.

Former Blaugrana star Ronald Koeman has been heavily linked with the club in recent days, with the Dutch tactician rumoured to be announced as Setien's replacement in the coming days.