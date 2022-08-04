Barcelona's Riqui Puig completes free transfer to LA Galaxy as Camp Nou clear-out continues

The Spain U21 international is making a fresh start in MLS after nine years with the Blaugrana

Riqui Puig has completed a transfer to LA Galaxy as Barcelona's summer clear-out continues. The Spanish midfielder had been unable to break into Xavi's first-team plans at Camp Nou and has now decided to pursue a new challenge in MLS.

Puig, who is set to turn 23 years old next week, still had one year left on his contract with the Blaugrana but was deemed surplus to requirements, with the Galaxy snapping him up just before the MLS transfer deadline on August 4.

How much have LA Galaxy paid to sign Riqui Puig from Barcelona?

Barca have not received any fee upfront for Puig, who has joined the Galaxy on a free transfer.

However, the Catalan club reserves the right to repurchase the player and will receive 50 per cent on any future sale.

What is the length of Riqui Puig's contract at LA Galaxy?

Puig has committed to a three-year contract with the Galaxy, bringing to an end his nine-year affiliation with Barcelona.

The Spain U21 international will now ply his trade at the Dignity Health Sports Park until 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Riqui to the LA Galaxy,” said head coach Greg Vanney in a statement. “Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play.”

Why have Barcelona sold Puig?

Barca have let Puig go in their ongoing bid to reduce their overall wage bill and comply with La Liga registration rules.

Puig has joined the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Oscar Mingueza, Dani Alves and Rey Manaj in leaving Camp Nou on permanent deals, while Francisco Trincao and Clement Lenglet have departed on loan.

Puig spent five years in Barca's famed La Masia academy before graduating to the senior squad in 2018, but only played 56 times across all competitions as he struggled to earn a place in the starting XI.

Who else could leave Barcelona this summer?

Puig is unlikely to be the last man to exit Camp Nou this summer as they seek to clear out more deadwood in order to register new signings such as Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.

It has been reported that ex-Manchester United and Lyon forward Memphis Depay is on the verge of agreeing to terminate his contract amid links with a return to the Premier League.

The likes of Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic have also been transfer listed, while Frenkie de Jong's future remains in doubt as he continues to be strongly linked with a move to United, where he could reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.