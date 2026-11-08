Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Fermin Lopez double secures vital win for Flick's men

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Barcelona maintained their grip on the top of LaLiga with a resilient 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Despite falling behind early, a brace from Fermin Lopez turned the tide in favour of the visitors.

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Barcelona demonstrated significant tactical maturity to overcome a hostile atmosphere at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, securing a 2-1 victory that solidifies their position at the summit of LaLiga. Hansi Flick's side showed character after conceding a 10th-minute opener to Giuliano Simeone, who capitalised on a sharp assist from Julian Alvarez. Despite the early setback, the Blaugrana maintained their structural integrity, dominating 63% of the ball and gradually squeezing the life out of Atletico's defensive block.

The turning point arrived just before the interval through Lopez, whose goal restored parity and shifted the momentum. In the second half, Barcelona intensified their press and found the winner in the 66th minute, again through Lopez, who was set up by the ever-influential Lamine Yamal. While Atletico pushed late and saw yellow cards for Marcos Llorente and Marc Pubill, Barcelona's defensive unit, bolstered by smart second-half substitutions, held firm to secure all three points.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Joan Garcia - 6/10

The goalkeeper could do little to prevent Simeone's early strike but remained composed thereafter. He recorded three saves throughout the match, providing a stable foundation as Barcelona navigated Atletico's sporadic counter-attacks.

Gerard Martin - 6/10

A functional performance at centre-back. While he stayed disciplined without pushing too far forward into wide areas, he contributed to the team's 12 clearances and helped maintain a high defensive line against the pace of Alvarez.

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Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

The young centre-back continues to impress with his progressive passing. He was vital in Barcelona's build-up play, which saw the team complete 310 passes, and his positioning helped neutralise the threat of Alexander Sorloth late on.

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Joao Cancelo - 5/10

A difficult evening for the Portuguese international, who struggled with his defensive assignments before being replaced by Andreas Christensen in the 60th minute. He failed to offer his usual creative spark from the flank.

Brian Farinas - 5/10

Hooked at half-time for Frenkie de Jong as Flick sought more control. Farinas found it difficult to cope with Atletico's physical presence in the first 45 minutes, leading to a tactical reshuffle.

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Midfield

Pedri - 7/10

The heartbeat of the midfield, Pedri excelled in tight spaces. His ability to recycle possession ensured Barcelona kept 63% of the ball, and he was instrumental in the transition play that led to the equalising goal.

Fermin Lopez - 9/10

The undisputed man of the match. Lopez showed predatory instincts to score in the 45th minute and again in the 66th minute to win the game. His energy and verticality were exactly what Barcelona needed to break down Simeone's setup.

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Marc Bernal - 7/10

A disciplined performance in the pivot role before being substituted for Eric Garcia. He helped win the aerial battle (Barcelona won 5 air challenges) and provided the necessary screen for the back four.

Attack

Anthony Gordon - 6/10

Worked hard on the left flank but lacked the final product. He was involved in several of Barcelona's 19 total shots but couldn't find the net himself before being replaced late by Karim Adeyemi.

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Raphinha - 7/10

As captain, he led the press effectively. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his movement created the space required for Lopez to thrive in the final third.

Lamine Yamal - 8/10

Another sparkling performance from the teenager. His vision was on full display as he provided the crucial assist for Lopez's winning goal in the 66th minute, constantly worrying the Atletico defence with his dribbling.

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Substitutes & Manager

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Introduced at half-time for Farinas, the Dutchman brought immediate composure and helped Barcelona dictate the tempo of the second half.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Replaced Cancelo in the 60th minute and provided a more robust defensive presence to see out the result.

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Gavi - 6/10

Came on in the 74th minute for the goal-hero Lopez. Provided his usual bite and intensity to disrupt Atletico's attempts at a late equaliser.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

A 74th-minute introduction for Bernal, helping to shore up the middle of the park during the final stages.

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Karim Adeyemi - N/A

Came on in the 86th minute for Gordon to provide fresh legs on the counter.

Hansi Flick - 8/10

Flick won the tactical battle after a shaky start. His decision to introduce De Jong at half-time completely changed the dynamic of the midfield, allowing Barcelona to dominate the second period and earn a deserved win.