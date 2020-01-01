‘Barcelona need long-term plan, not quick fixes’ – Bojan wants Catalan giants to be ‘envy of the world’

A man who stepped out of the famed La Masia academy system is hoping to see Champions League glory in 2020, but fears that may mask other faults

need to be avoiding “short-term fixes” when it comes to coaching and transfer calls, says Bojan Krkic, with “a long-term plan” required in order to make the club “the envy of the football world” again.

The Liga giants are expected to be in the market for fresh faces on and off the field over the coming weeks.

Serious questions are being asked of Quique Setien’s position in the dugout after seeing a domestic crown surrendered to arch-rivals .

Additions are also needed to an aging squad in order for a spark to be rekindled at Camp Nou.

Various options are being mooted, in the dugout and on the pitch, with Barca still hoping to bring 22-year-old Argentina international Lautaro Martinez onto their books from .

He is the type of player that Bojan feels the Blaugrana should be targeting, with it important that any success when Champions League football resumes in August is not allowed to mask bigger problems in Catalunya.

A product of the famed La Masia academy system told Sport: “If they eliminate , they are just three matches away from being crowned European champions and that should help Setien's men.

“But let's not get confused here. More than simply the desire to win the , the fans want to recover what has traditionally belonged to Barca. They want that sense of identity of a stable project.

“And that's why, in case they do win it, the Champions League shouldn't mask the current situation at the club. As it would be a case of eating today but going hungry tomorrow.

“You can't talk about stop-gap coaches or transfers that don't fit the philosophy of the club. It's about creating a long-term plan and not short-term fixes.

“Despite the disappointment of , they have a team capable of winning the Champions League. But the message should go further than that.

“The structure which exists right now isn't going to make the players feel comfortable and it's important that changes.

“Winning Europe's biggest trophy for a sixth time is important and would be rightly celebrated, but we can't allow the shine of the trophy to distract us from a more important priority.

“Barca shouldn't only aspire to win the Champions League but to return to what they once were: being the envy of the football world.”